🏭 West Caldwell NJ Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Roles $110K–$145K+

West Caldwell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and warehouse work. Here are a few strong openings if you like building, moving, or improving how things get made.

Employer: Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Crane Aerospace & Electronics Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $145,000/year

Lead a team of inspectors making high‑reliability microwave components for aerospace, defense, and space systems. You’ll own quality KPIs, FAIRs, audits, and coaching the team, with strong benefits from day one (health, PTO, 401k match, education reimbursement).

Employer: Freedom 1 LLC

Freedom 1 LLC Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Temporary, Full-time (on-site)

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role moving materials, loading/unloading trucks, and keeping inventory organized. Great fit if you have a valid forklift certification, solid warehouse experience, and are bilingual Spanish/English.

Employer: DSJ Global (recruiting for a leading aerospace/defense electronics manufacturer)

DSJ Global (recruiting for a leading aerospace/defense electronics manufacturer) Location: West Caldwell, NJ

Type: Full-time

Base Salary Range: $110,000 – $130,000/year

Senior quality role on complex aerospace and defense electronics, driving root-cause investigations, audits, and continuous improvement. Best for someone with 4+ years in Quality Engineering, AS9100-type experience, and a technical degree.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good manufacturing roles in West Caldwell don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.