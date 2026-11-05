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West Burlington
🏥 West Burlington, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
West Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are some solid options here right now.
Travel ICU-CCU RN – $2,592/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: West Burlington, IA
- Salary: $2,592 per week (36 hours, 12-hour night shifts)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
This ICU/CCU travel role focuses on adult cardiac/telemetry, stroke, and hemodynamic monitoring. You’ll work nights, every other weekend/holiday, use EPIC EMR, and must pass a basic dysrhythmia test plus hold BLS, ACLS, and NIHSS.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) – Rehab Services, 40 hrs/week
- Employer: Great River Health
- Location: West Burlington, IA
- Salary: From $22.86 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates
Day shifts (8:30am–5:00pm) with rotating weekends/holidays, working closely with PTs on treatments, documentation, and patient education. New grads are welcome, and the role comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, retirement match, health/dental/vision, and more).
Travel Nurse RN – Nursing Home – $2,189/week (Evenings)
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: West Burlington, IA
- Salary: $2,189 per week (40 hours, 8-hour evening shifts)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
Long Term Care RN role in a nursing home/assisted living setting, focusing on care plans, long-term progress, and overall quality of life. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and access to Trustaff’s travel nurse benefits and one-on-one recruiter support.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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