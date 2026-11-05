🏥 West Burlington, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: West Burlington, IA

Salary: $2,592 per week (36 hours, 12-hour night shifts)

(36 hours, 12-hour night shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

This ICU/CCU travel role focuses on adult cardiac/telemetry, stroke, and hemodynamic monitoring. You’ll work nights, every other weekend/holiday, use EPIC EMR, and must pass a basic dysrhythmia test plus hold BLS, ACLS, and NIHSS.

Employer: Great River Health

Location: West Burlington, IA

Salary: From $22.86 per hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates

Day shifts (8:30am–5:00pm) with rotating weekends/holidays, working closely with PTs on treatments, documentation, and patient education. New grads are welcome, and the role comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, retirement match, health/dental/vision, and more).

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: West Burlington, IA

Salary: $2,189 per week (40 hours, 8-hour evening shifts)

(40 hours, 8-hour evening shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Long Term Care RN role in a nursing home/assisted living setting, focusing on care plans, long-term progress, and overall quality of life. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and access to Trustaff’s travel nurse benefits and one-on-one recruiter support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.