🔧 West Bridgewater MA: Multiple Part-Time Building & Grounds Jobs

West Bridgewater has a steady flow of support jobs in healthcare settings right now. If you like keeping spaces clean and safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Center of West Bridgewater

Life Care Center of West Bridgewater Location: West Bridgewater, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a 5-star, award-winning nursing home clean and welcoming. You’ll handle daily cleaning like dusting, mopping, disinfecting, and trash, supporting patient comfort and safety.

Employer: Life Care Center of West Bridgewater

Life Care Center of West Bridgewater Location: West Bridgewater, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at a top-rated care center, making sure patient laundry is clean, sorted, folded, and delivered on time. Good fit if you like steady, routine tasks and being part of a healthcare team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.