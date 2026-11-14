West Branch has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Claws and Paws Rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, take a look at these adoptable kitties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 9/16/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Cleo is a tiny tiger-striped baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Minnie is a fluffy calico baby with soft medium-length fur and lots of kitten charm.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (born 10/9/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Binx is a handsome black kitten with medium-length fur, still very young and ready to bond with his new family.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (born 9/7/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Quincy is a young calico girl with pretty markings and soft, medium-length fur.

👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (born 9/7/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Quinn is a gray tabby baby with medium-length fur and a soft, silvery coat.

👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born 9/5/2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Special note: Will be available after sterilization (about 10–12 weeks old) . You can apply now to get the process started.

Will be available . You can apply now to get the process started. Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Vega is a cute gray tabby boy who will be ready to go home once he’s old enough and fixed.

👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479

Gabby is a young black cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful and ready for a stable home.

👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please reach out to Claws and Paws Rescue at (989) 345-2479 or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.