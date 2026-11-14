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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in West Branch
West Branch has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Claws and Paws Rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, take a look at these adoptable kitties.
Cleo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 9/16/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tiger striped
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Cleo is a tiny tiger-striped baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Minnie is a fluffy calico baby with soft medium-length fur and lots of kitten charm.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Binx
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (born 10/9/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Binx is a handsome black kitten with medium-length fur, still very young and ready to bond with his new family.
👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quincy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (born 9/7/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Quincy is a young calico girl with pretty markings and soft, medium-length fur.
👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quinn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (born 9/7/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Quinn is a gray tabby baby with medium-length fur and a soft, silvery coat.
👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vega
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born 9/5/2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Special note: Will be available after sterilization (about 10–12 weeks old). You can apply now to get the process started.
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Vega is a cute gray tabby boy who will be ready to go home once he’s old enough and fixed.
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Claws and Paws Rescue – (989) 345-2479
Gabby is a young black cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful and ready for a stable home.
👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please reach out to Claws and Paws Rescue at (989) 345-2479 or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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