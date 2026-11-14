West Branch is busy right now with facility and HVAC work, especially at the big retail sites. If you’ve got tools and trade skills, there are solid full-time options open.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 2750 Cook Rd, West Branch, MI 48661

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day building upkeep: repairs, inspections, and general maintenance on store facilities and equipment. This role is a fit if you have plumbing, electrical, or similar trade experience and like hands-on work that keeps a busy store running.

Highlights:

Work under a local General Maintenance Manager with set maintenance schedules

with set maintenance schedules Use multiple skills: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, food equipment

Respond to emergency maintenance calls and log work in a digital work order system

Must be 18+ , have a high school diploma or equivalent , and a valid driver’s license

, have a , and a Trade background: vocational/technical certification plus experience in a related trade

Benefits: competitive pay, potential sign-on bonus (select locations), Walmart discount, PTO, health/vision/dental/life, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and FREE college through Live Better U

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 2750 Cook Rd, West Branch, MI 48661

Type: Not listed (described as ongoing role with full benefits)

Not listed (described as ongoing role with full benefits) Salary: Not listed

Focus on supermarket rack refrigeration and commercial HVAC systems for the store. Ideal if you’re an experienced HVAC/R tech who wants steady work, strong benefits, and a clear safety-focused setup.

Highlights:

Maintain and repair commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment and controls

equipment and controls Use hand tools, power tools, and digital tools; respond to emergency calls

Work within OSHA and EPA guidelines and Walmart safety policies

Requirements: ~ 2+ years commercial refrigeration/HVAC experience, large rack systems, EPA Type I/II or Universal certification, valid driver’s license , clean driving record

~ experience, large rack systems, certification, , clean driving record Physical: lift up to 75 lbs , climb ladders, work at heights

, climb ladders, work at heights Benefits: competitive pay, possible sign-on bonus (select locations), health/vision/dental for you and dependents, Walmart discount, work vehicle and tools provided, paid time off, disability coverage, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, FREE college through Live Better U

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.