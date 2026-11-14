West Branch is turning into a quiet hub for wind energy work. If you’re into clean power and hands-on engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordex North America

Nordex North America Location: West Branch, IA

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Support the North American sales team by modeling wind resources, picking turbine models, and building site assessment reports for new wind farms. Great fit if you love data, tools like WindPRO/WAsP/QGIS, and want real-world experience in renewable energy design and layout.

Employer: Nordex North America

Nordex North America Location: West Branch, IA

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Salary: $110,000–$120,000 + up to 10% bonus

Senior technical lead for wind turbine commissioning across North America. You’ll mentor field teams, solve complex electrical/mechanical issues, lead training, and travel to project sites (up to 50%) to keep big wind projects on track and safe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and travel so you can see if it fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.