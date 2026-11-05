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West Branch
City Shares Glimpse of 1940s Corn Harvest Work
4 days ago
The City of West Branch is sharing a look at corn harvest work in the 1940s, when farmers hand-picked corn before mechanical pickers and combines were common. Horses pulled a wagon slowly along the rows while the farmer walked beside it, hand-husked each ear, and threw it into the wagon, often working for weeks in cold, wet weather that was hard on the farmer’s hands.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Branch Government
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