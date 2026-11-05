Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
West Branch

City Shares Glimpse of 1940s Corn Harvest Work

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027wOc_1Gp51uFD00

The City of West Branch is sharing a look at corn harvest work in the 1940s, when farmers hand-picked corn before mechanical pickers and combines were common. Horses pulled a wagon slowly along the rows while the farmer walked beside it, hand-husked each ear, and threw it into the wagon, often working for weeks in cold, wet weather that was hard on the farmer’s hands.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Branch Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments