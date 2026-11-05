📅 Free Mocktails for Mental Health event Nov. 10

📅 Free “Mocktails for Mental Health” Night in West Boylston

Come out for Mocktails for Mental Health on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM at the West Boylston Senior Center, 120 Prescott Street, West Boylston, MA 01583.

Enjoy free mocktails, a relaxed atmosphere, and a focus on mental health awareness with zero stigma. This event is open to the general public.

Space is limited, and registration is required to attend. The listing notes that full details are on the event flier, so be sure to check that when you sign up.