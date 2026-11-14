West Bloomfield’s food scene is growing fast, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like busy kitchens, flexible hours, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: New Detroit Style Pizza Bar & Grill (name not listed)

New Detroit Style Pizza Bar & Grill (name not listed) Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Roles: Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Dishwashers, Food Runners, Bussers

New pizza bar and grill opening in early December, hiring for almost every position. Flexible schedules and higher pay for experienced pizza cooks, with training starting soon.

Employer: Bean & Bagel

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: Listed as $90,000 – $100,000 per year (very high for this role; check details with employer)

Dishwashing and general kitchen support in a café setting, keeping dishes, tools, and work areas clean and organized. Offers on-the-job training, flexible scheduling where available, and a long list of benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Crispelli's

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

Type: Listed as Part-time , description says Full-time, 30–35 hours/week

Listed as , description says Schedule: Approx. 6am–1pm , weekdays and some weekends

Approx. , weekdays and some weekends Pay: $18.00 per hour + tips

Plan and run catering orders and events, from menu coordination to setup and delivery. Good fit if you have 2+ years catering experience, like early shifts, and want steady hours with health, dental, and vision benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.