🏥 Multiple Phlebotomist Openings in West Bloomfield Township

Healthcare hiring is steady in West Bloomfield Township, and lab roles are a big part of it. If you’ve got phlebotomy experience and like patient contact, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Sign-on bonus available

You’ll focus on blood draws, specimen processing, and point-of-care testing while working with patients of all ages. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of phlebotomy experience, strong customer service skills, and want to grow inside a large health system.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.