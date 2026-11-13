Healthcare hiring is steady in West Bloomfield Township, MI right now, from high-level specialist roles to hands-on patient care and optical work.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI (system based in Detroit, MI )

West Bloomfield Township, MI (system based in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a large, academic Neuromuscular Program with 12 fellowship-trained neurologists, 5 accredited EMG labs, and 10,000+ visits a year. This role offers access to state-of-the-art EMG, clinical trials, and a potential tenure-track academic appointment through Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

Employer: Normandy Eye Center & Optical

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $19.00/hour

Help patients choose frames, handle insurance, and do fittings and adjustments in a busy optical setting. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, plus a set weekly schedule including some Saturdays.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: PRN / as-needed (no guaranteed hours)

Salary: Not listed

Cross-trained role where you’ll float between front desk and clinical duties—rooming patients, taking vitals, giving vaccines, plus check-in, scheduling, and calls. Good fit if you’re a Certified MA with BLS who wants flexible hours in a pediatric clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles in the same clinic or system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.