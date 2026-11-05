🛒 West Bloomfield Township Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Bloomfield’s grocery scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local stores are worth a look.

Employer: Market Square

Market Square Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI ( in person )

West Bloomfield Township, MI ( ) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Keep shelves full, clean, and organized while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying busy, can lift and move product, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Market Square

Market Square Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI ( in person )

West Bloomfield Township, MI ( ) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $16.00/hour

Enjoy talking with people? You’ll greet shoppers, run the register, handle returns, and keep your lane tidy. Flexible hours, friendly regulars, and room to grow into more responsibility.

Employer: Market Square

Market Square Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI ( in person )

West Bloomfield Township, MI ( ) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $16.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule

Back-of-house role focused on cleaning and supporting the team, with some light stocking and customer help. Good option if you want steady work and benefits without being on the sales floor all day.

Employer: Market Square

Market Square Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI ( in person )

West Bloomfield Township, MI ( ) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $16.00/hour

Help customers choose meat and seafood, keep cases stocked and clean, and follow food safety rules. Great if you don’t mind cooler temps, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to learn more about meat cuts.

Employer: Busch's Fresh Market

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI ( in person )

West Bloomfield Township, MI ( ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Starting Pay: Up to $16.50/hour with experience

Benefits: Employee discount, medical, dental, optical, 401(k) with match, possible tuition reimbursement (per employer details)

Full-time role helping guests with meat and seafood choices, packaging and pricing, keeping displays fresh, and offering samples. Nice pick if you want a long-term grocery career with benefits and training.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.