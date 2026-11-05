🏥 West Bloomfield Township Healthcare: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Healthcare hiring is strong right now in West Bloomfield Township, MI—especially at Henry Ford Health and CVS Health. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or quality/safety, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital , West Bloomfield Township, MI

, West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time, Afternoon shift (2:00pm – 10:30pm, 40 hrs/week)

Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus

This role keeps surgical instruments clean, sterile, and ready for the OR, ER, and Delivery Room. Great fit if you have Central Service Certification and want a behind-the-scenes job that directly impacts patient safety.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital , West Bloomfield Township, MI

, West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time, Midnight shift (40 hrs/week)

Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Same core work as the afternoon role—cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments—but on the midnight shift. Ideal if you like nights and want steady hours in a calm, wellness-focused hospital setting.

Employer: Henry Ford Health / Henry Ford Medical Group

Henry Ford Health / Henry Ford Medical Group Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI

West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time, Ambulatory clinic

This RN role is in a neurology clinic, focusing on coordinated, patient-centered care in an outpatient setting. Good match if you’re a Michigan-licensed RN who enjoys steady clinic hours, care coordination, and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital , West Bloomfield Township, MI

, West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time, Day shift

Lead the Med Surg Neuro unit with responsibility for staffing, quality of care, education, and budget. Best for BSN-prepared nurses with acute care experience and prior leadership (charge nurse, coordinator, or similar).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: West Bloomfield Township, MI (travel within district)

West Bloomfield Township, MI (travel within district) Type: Full-time (anticipated ~30 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus

Float pharmacist role covering multiple CVS stores in the district, handling dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and daily pharmacy operations. Great if you like variety, have a MI pharmacist license and NPI, and don’t mind driving between locations.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital , West Bloomfield Township, MI

, West Bloomfield Township, MI Type: Full-time

This is a systems-focused role investigating safety events, analyzing trends, and leading process improvements to reduce risk and improve patient safety. Strong fit for someone with a healthcare-related degree and several years of risk/safety or quality experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.