West Bend has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from banking to retail. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kohler Credit Union

Kohler Credit Union Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.15–$21.40 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 10:00 AM–6:00 PM, rotating Sat 10:00 AM–3:00 PM

This is a great fit if you have customer service or retail experience and want to move into banking. No prior banking background needed, and they offer solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; eligible for quarterly incentive bonuses

This role mixes customer service and sales, helping people with personal loans and building a customer base. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), life insurance, tuition help) and room to grow if you have 2–4+ years in consumer finance or similar.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: From $12.00 per hour

This in-person retail job is in a smoke shop and needs someone 21+ who can work open to close 3 days a week, including nights. You’ll help customers with product questions, run the register, keep displays stocked, and get employee discounts plus a flexible schedule.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.