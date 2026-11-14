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🔧 West Bend Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
West Bend has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping cars, buildings, or equipment in top shape.
Here are several building and grounds roles hiring in West Bend, WI:
Automotive Detailer - Car Washer - West Bend
- Employer: Enterprise
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
- Schedule: Set weekly hours, with alternating Saturdays
Full-time role cleaning and detailing rental vehicles, inside and out, at a busy local branch. Comes with a 40-hour schedule and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, employee discounts, and training).
Maintenance Technician - 1st shift (West Bend)
- Employer: Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Skilled maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, PLCs, and robotics in a production setting. Good fit if you have strong maintenance experience, can read schematics, and want steady first-shift work with hands-on problem solving.
Housekeeper (Full-time evenings)
- Employer: Moraine Park Technical College
- Location: West Bend Campus, West Bend, WI
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Pay: $17.11–$19.15/hour + 3% shift differential after 6:00 p.m.
Evening housekeeping role keeping classrooms and campus spaces clean and welcoming for students. Includes steady hours during the academic year and summer, plus benefits through the college and the chance to be part of a school community.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.