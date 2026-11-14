West Bend has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping cars, buildings, or equipment in top shape.

Here are several building and grounds roles hiring in West Bend, WI:

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Schedule: Set weekly hours, with alternating Saturdays

Full-time role cleaning and detailing rental vehicles, inside and out, at a busy local branch. Comes with a 40-hour schedule and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, employee discounts, and training).

Employer: Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.

Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Skilled maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, PLCs, and robotics in a production setting. Good fit if you have strong maintenance experience, can read schematics, and want steady first-shift work with hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Moraine Park Technical College

Location: West Bend Campus, West Bend, WI

West Bend Campus, West Bend, WI Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: $17.11–$19.15/hour + 3% shift differential after 6:00 p.m.

Evening housekeeping role keeping classrooms and campus spaces clean and welcoming for students. Includes steady hours during the academic year and summer, plus benefits through the college and the chance to be part of a school community.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.