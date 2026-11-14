🏭 West Bend Manufacturing: Multiple 1st & 3rd Shift Openings

West Bend’s plants are busy right now, with solid options for both early birds and night owls. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.

Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc. Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (starts ~5:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Build OEM and SCAG components, starting on the deck run then helping other areas on the shop floor. Good fit if you like variety, can read blueprints, and don’t mind moderate to heavy physical work.

Employer: Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.

Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc. Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (may assist 2nd/3rd as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Lead CNC machining work: program, set up, and run mills/lathes while training others and planning projects. Great for someone with 3–5+ years machining/tool room experience who wants more leadership and problem-solving.

Employer: RRD

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Thu, 7:00 PM–5:00 AM)

Pay: $19.00–$22.22/hr + $2/hr shift differential

Support large printing presses by setting up jobs, handling paper rolls, and helping with maintenance. Night shift role with solid hourly pay, benefits, and room to grow if you like print production.

Employer: RRD

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Thu, 7:00 PM–5:00 AM)

Pay: $21.00–$26.26/hr + $2/hr shift differential

Set up and run complex folding and bindery equipment to turn printed sheets into finished products like books and catalogs. Best for someone with strong bindery skills who can read work orders and fine-tune machines.

Employer: RRD

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 AM–3:00 PM) or 3rd shift (7:00 PM–5:00 AM)

Pay: $22.00–$32.78/hr + $2/hr for 3rd shift

Run stitchers and other bindery gear to finish printed materials, lead a crew, and keep quality high. A strong pick if you already know bindery equipment and want higher pay plus overtime potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.