West Bend has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from auto service to big-box retail and restaurants. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Bob's Main Street Auto & Towing, Inc.

Bob's Main Street Auto & Towing, Inc. Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers understand what’s going on with their cars in clear, simple language. No nights or weekends, guaranteed hourly pay, monthly bonuses, 401(k) with 4% match, paid training, and strong benefits after 30 days make this a solid long-term role if you like building trust and relationships.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you’ll handle payments and help guests in a busy sports bar setting. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage scene and want to grow your career in restaurants.

Employer: Meijer

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level job with weekly pay, team member discount, and room to grow. You’ll collect carts, keep the lot and store clean, help with returns, and support several departments—great if you like staying active and want a foot in the door with a large retailer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.