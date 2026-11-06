🛒 West Bend Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Bend has a nice mix of front-desk, banking, and sales support roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, full-time work.

Employer: MANITOU Group

MANITOU Group Location: West Bend, WI (North America HQ)

(North America HQ) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $21.00 – $28.75 per hour + potential quarterly bonus

Support a set group of equipment dealers with orders, sales programs, and portal help. Office-based role with no travel, lots of cross-team contact, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, wellness programs).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests at a busy sports bar. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with people, and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.96 per hour (base pay range)

Be the face of the branch, handling deposits, withdrawals, and questions while spotting chances to connect customers with banking products. Comes with solid benefits, retirement plans (401(k) and pension), paid volunteer time, and clear paths to grow in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that makes it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.