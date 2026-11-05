Winter/Spring activity guide now available online

The West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry Winter/Spring Activity Guide is now online, with programs for all ages such as gymnastics, judo, tennis, soccer, pickleball, and swim lessons. Registration opens for members on Tuesday, November 17 and for non-residents on Tuesday, November 24. View the full guide and plan activities here: https://indd.adobe.com/view/5278ca42-31a7-4bea-b285-b45bebfcc5e0

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry