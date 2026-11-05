🏭 West Bend, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings Right Now

West Bend’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry level to seasoned leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $28.80/hour + $1–$2/hour shift premium , $2,000 sign-on bonus for 3rd shift

+ , for 3rd shift Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd; guaranteed 40 hours/week, daily overtime after 8 hours, time-and-a-half Saturdays, double-time Sundays

Run cream cheese packaging machines, do basic quality checks, and help keep lines clean and safe. Day-one health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and tuition help make this a strong pick if you want stable factory work with clear overtime pay.

Employer: Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods Location: West Bend, WI (supports Green Bay, WI too)

(supports Green Bay, WI too) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (senior engineering/CI role)

Not listed (senior engineering/CI role) Relocation: $10,000 relocation bonus + relocation package (if moving 50+ miles)

Lead Lean/Six Sigma and DMAIC projects across multiple plants, mentor teams, and drive cost, quality, and safety improvements. This is a fit for an experienced Black Belt (ASQ) with 8+ years in engineering/operations who wants big impact plus strong retirement benefits (ESOP + 401(k) match) and bonus potential.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Set up, adjust, and troubleshoot CNC and automated equipment, handle tool changes, and help solve production issues. Good match if you have 2+ years technical/mechanical experience, can read drawings and use inspection tools, and want growth with a big-name manufacturer offering health, dental, vision, 401(k), and education assistance.

Employer: Reliable Pallet, Inc.

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Hands-on pallet production with chances to learn manufacturing, heat treating, and forklift work. Great for someone reliable who wants on-the-job training, paid holidays, PTO, and a family-owned shop where bilingual English/Spanish and forklift skills are a plus.

Employer: Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.

Location: West Bend, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $95,000/year

Lead a team of welders on 1st shift, manage schedules, quality, safety, and equipment in an air-conditioned facility. Best for someone with 5+ years supervisory experience in metal fab and welding who wants strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.