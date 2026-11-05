🍽️ West Bend Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Bend’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to grocery delis and a casual fine dining spot. Here are several solid options if you like serving great food and friendly vibes.

Employer: Charter Senior Living of West Bend

Charter Senior Living of West Bend Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 annually

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, Manager-on-Duty rotation

Lead the entire dining program in a newer senior living community with an already strong team in place. Great fit if you have healthcare/senior living dining leadership experience and want to focus on coaching staff, food quality, and resident satisfaction.

Employer: Cedar Community – Top of the Ridge Restaurant

Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, 4:00pm–8:00pm, occasional weekends & holidays

Serve in a casual fine dining restaurant and bar inside Cedar Community, focusing on warm, attentive service and memorable experiences. Ideal if you have a few years of serving experience and enjoy a smaller, community-focused setting.

Employer: Kroger

Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in the deli preparing fresh items, keeping cases stocked, and helping customers with friendly, fast service. Comes with big-company perks like health benefits, paid time off, store discounts, and tuition reimbursement opportunities.

Employer: Pick ’n Save (Kroger Family of Companies)

Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Similar deli role within the Kroger family, focused on food prep, safety, and customer service in a busy grocery setting. Good option if you like a fast pace and want strong benefits and training to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.