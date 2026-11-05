👔 West Bend, WI Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Bend has a nice mix of office and hands-on leadership roles right now. If you like leading teams and owning results, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Bend Insurance Company

West Bend Insurance Company Location: West Bend, WI (hybrid from West Bend, Madison, or Appleton offices)

(hybrid from West Bend, Madison, or Appleton offices) Salary: $139,735 – $174,669

Type: Full-time

Lead multiple underwriting support teams (quality assurance, policy services, premium audit, staff underwriting) and drive underwriting quality, consistency, and service across the company. This is a high-impact role with strategic leadership, cross-functional projects, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Ivy Lane Corp franchise)

Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run the overall operation of a busy oil change center: hire and train staff, manage inventory and labor, hit profit goals, and keep the shop safe and clean. Good fit if you have 2+ years quick lube/auto management experience and want a hands-on role with on-the-job training, promotion-from-within culture, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Ivy Lane Corp franchise)

Location: West Bend, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the Service Center Manager with daily operations, team leadership, and customer service while still working on cars and helping guests. Great step if you have some supervisory experience, like fast-paced work, and want flexible schedules, paid training, uniforms/tools provided, PTO, and access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.