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West Baton Rouge Parish
⚠️ Veterans Day: West Baton Rouge Parish offices closed
2 days ago
All West Baton Rouge Parish offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
If you need to handle anything like permits, payments, or other parish services, try to take care of it before or after the holiday, since offices will not be open that day.
Normal operations will resume on the next regular business day.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day
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