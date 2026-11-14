West Babylon has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: West Babylon, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour + $100 hiring bonus and $300 certification bonus

Hands-on role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, inspecting equipment, and using a phone-based system to check vehicles in and out. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and want on-the-job training plus solid benefits (health, 401(k), stock plan, and more, if eligible).

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: West Babylon, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $18.00/hour (base pay range)

Store-floor role focused on greeting customers, running the register, keeping the store clean, and stocking new merchandise. Good option if you enjoy a busy retail setting, like staying on your feet, and want room to grow with a large, nationwide brand.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Lindenhurst, NY area (near West Babylon)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Management-track roles in a tire and auto service shop, helping run the store, direct technicians, and work with customers on tire and repair needs. Includes benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays) and a $250 bonus if you already have a NYS Inspector License, plus support to earn it if you don’t.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.