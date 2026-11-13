📢 Tooker Avenue students learn kindness through library partnership

Students at Tooker Avenue Elementary School took part in a special cultural arts program with the West Babylon Public Library on Oct. 28, 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

The program was built around the theme of kindness and showed students the many resources and opportunities available at the public library, while encouraging them to be active in the West Babylon community.

Library staff led four interactive stations:

A giving back station where students made items to donate to veterans’ homes and nursing homes .

station where students made items to donate to and . A make-and-take station with personalized keepsakes: younger students decorated library card holders , and grades 3–5 made friendship bracelets .

station with personalized keepsakes: younger students decorated , and grades made . A collaborative project station focused on teamwork and community spirit.

station focused on teamwork and community spirit. A games station that promoted social interaction and fun.

Students rotated in small groups so everyone could try each activity. The program aimed to help children see how their actions can positively impact others at school and in the wider community.