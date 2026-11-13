West Allis healthcare is busy and growing, with more care moving into homes and outpatient clinics. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In this in-home Advanced Care at Home role, you’ll manage a patient caseload, do clinical assessments, and coordinate services and community resources. Good fit if you like autonomy, patient education, and building long-term care plans.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home health RN role focused on individualized care in patients’ homes, from full assessments to creating and updating care plans. You’ll work closely with physicians and an interdisciplinary team and handle detailed clinical documentation.

Employer: Rogers Behavioral Health

Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes a Total Rewards benefits package)

MD/DO psychiatrist role in an acute behavioral health setting with 24/7 care and shared call. You’ll handle evaluations, med management, treatment planning, discharge planning, and also take part in quality improvement, teaching, and community education.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on endoscopy tech role assisting with GI procedures, scope reprocessing, specimen handling, and room setup. Requires a high school diploma, about 2 years of endoscopy tech experience, and BLS + GI Technical Specialist certification (within 6 months).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.