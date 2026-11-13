West Allis has a solid mix of national retailers hiring right now. Good options here if you like helping customers, staying busy, and want room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on the sales floor, support the managers, and help keep the store running smoothly. Strong benefits, paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and career growth with a promote-from-within focus. Bilingual candidates encouraged to apply.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay range: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and backing up photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Open to candidates 16+, no diploma required, and part-time staff are eligible for dental, vision, discounts, and wellness benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Kroger

Location: West Allis, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the grocery department: answer customer questions, check freshness, stock and label items, and support the department manager with sales and safety standards. Must be 18 or older; retail experience and a second language are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.