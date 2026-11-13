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Education
📅 Dottke High School parent-teacher conferences Feb 25
8 days ago
📅 Parent-teacher conferences for James E. Dottke High School are scheduled for Thursday, 2/25/2027, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Conferences will be held at James E. Dottke High School, 7815 W Lapham St, West Allis, WI 53214.
If you’re a parent or guardian of a Dottke student, this is a set time to meet with teachers, talk about how your student is doing, and ask questions about classes or support.
Mark your calendar and plan to stop by during the 4–7 PM window.
More Info: Parent-Teacher Conferences (Dottke) | West Allis-W...
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