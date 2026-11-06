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🏥 West Allis Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
West Allis healthcare is busy and hiring across different skill levels. If you’re looking to stay local and work with patients, these roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Pulmonary Clinic
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health (Advocate Medical Group)
- Location: West Allis, WI – Pulmonology clinic at 2424 S. 90th St., Suite 300
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Pay: $35.50–$53.25/hour (actual offer depends on experience, skills, training)
Outpatient RN role in a specialized pulmonary clinic caring for adults with asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, and other lung issues. Great if you want daytime hours, no nights, and a collaborative, patient-focused setting.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Talent4Health (travel contract)
- Location: West Allis, WI
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts (3x/week)
- Pay: $2,360 per week (travel assignment)
Travel RRT role providing advanced respiratory care, including vents, oxygen therapy, and critical care support. Good fit if you have 2+ years bedside experience, like night shifts, and want strong weekly pay on a short-term contract.
Emergency Department Technician
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: West Allis, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on ER role doing phlebotomy, EKG/vital monitoring, wound care, Foley insertion, patient transport, and more. Great for CNAs, EMTs, MAs, or paramedics who want fast-paced emergency experience and direct patient contact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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