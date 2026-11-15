Wesley Chapel’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing and advanced practice. Here are several solid options if you want to care for patients close to home.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd)

(2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd) Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $31.85 – $52.76/hour

Join a large hospital team where you’ll assess patients, create care plans, give meds, and support families. Strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), parental leave) and lots of options for certifications and career growth.

Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare / Wesley Chapel Women’s Care

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (two office locations; deliveries at BayCare St. Joseph’s North)

(two office locations; deliveries at BayCare St. Joseph’s North) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $130,000/year

Outpatient OB/GYN role with about 10–12 patients/day and ~10 deliveries/month, plus shared call you can take from home. Competitive pay, CME money, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, malpractice covered, and a steady, relationship-focused patient panel.

Employer: Expressions of Life

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Part-time (16–24 hours/week)

Pay: From $60/hour

Clinic role in a functional/holistic medicine setting, focused on prevention and less-invasive treatments. No experience required if you’re eager to learn; flexible schedule, professional development support, and a chance to help patients with weight loss and wellness in a team-based environment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.