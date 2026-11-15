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🏥 Wesley Chapel FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Now Hiring
Wesley Chapel’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing and advanced practice. Here are several solid options if you want to care for patients close to home.
Registered Nurse (Night Shift) – AdventHealth
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Pay: $31.85 – $52.76/hour
Join a large hospital team where you’ll assess patients, create care plans, give meds, and support families. Strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), parental leave) and lots of options for certifications and career growth.
Certified Nurse Midwife – Unified Women’s Healthcare
- Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare / Wesley Chapel Women’s Care
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (two office locations; deliveries at BayCare St. Joseph’s North)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $130,000/year
Outpatient OB/GYN role with about 10–12 patients/day and ~10 deliveries/month, plus shared call you can take from home. Competitive pay, CME money, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, malpractice covered, and a steady, relationship-focused patient panel.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Expressions of Life
- Employer: Expressions of Life
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- Type: Part-time (16–24 hours/week)
- Pay: From $60/hour
Clinic role in a functional/holistic medicine setting, focused on prevention and less-invasive treatments. No experience required if you’re eager to learn; flexible schedule, professional development support, and a chance to help patients with weight loss and wellness in a team-based environment.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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