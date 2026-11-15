Wesley Chapel’s resort scene is busy right now, especially at Saddlebrook Resort. If you like guest-facing work in a sunny, active setting, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Saddlebrook Resort)

Pyramid Global Hospitality (Saddlebrook Resort) Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy bar role at the G.O.A.T. Sports Bar inside Saddlebrook Resort. You’ll craft cocktails, guide guests through the drink menu, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced, social setting.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Saddlebrook Resort)

Pyramid Global Hospitality (Saddlebrook Resort) Location: Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pool and recreation area role focused on guest fun and safety—think greeting guests, keeping towels and spaces stocked and clean, and helping families enjoy the resort’s outdoor areas.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.