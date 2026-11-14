Wesley Chapel’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and centers pulling in steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (Wiregrass)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum wage)

Help customers style outfits, learn ear piercing with full training, and keep the store looking “Insta-ready.” Comes with a strong employee discount, growth paths, and benefits options (including 401(k) match and paid time off for part-timers in required states).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (monthly bonus potential)

Step into a leadership track running a busy convenience store—oversee staff, sales, and daily operations while you train to become a full Store Leader. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and a strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Acima

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,040 – $49,761 + monthly performance bonus

Lead Acima’s lease-to-own business inside a partner retail store—manage a team, hit sales goals, and help customers access big-ticket items without traditional financing. Comes with weekly pay, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and clear room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail employers here are growing fast and often move strong candidates into new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.