🏥 Wesley Chapel Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Wesley Chapel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospital roles popping up often. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Wesley Grove Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Wesley Grove Dental Care) Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped earning potential)

Brand‑new, high‑tech office on Centerline Dr with digital imaging, iTero scanner, and strong clinical autonomy. Big draws here are the Doctor Mastery Program, 1:1 mentorship, stock options, and the chance to lead and grow a practice from the ground up.

Employer: AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay range: $16.02 – $25.63/hr

Hands‑on bedside role supporting RNs with direct patient care in an acute setting. Good fit if you’re a CNA, PCT, or EMT with BLS and want benefits and PTO from day one, plus career development in a large hospital system.

Employer: AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay range: $31.85 – $52.76/hr

Core bedside RN role doing full assessments, meds, and care planning in a busy hospital unit. Great if you have at least an ASN and active RN license, want strong night‑shift pay, and like the idea of extra specialty certs and growth inside a faith‑based system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.