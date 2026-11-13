Wesley Chapel’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from hospitals to home care to new dental offices. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Dialysis experience required

This acute care RN role focuses on inpatient dialysis for patients with serious kidney conditions in ICU, CCU, ED, and other units. You’ll work in a fast-paced hospital setting, rotate between units/facilities, and get a full benefits package plus strong training and career growth support.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Wesley Grove Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Wesley Grove Dental Care) Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Type: Full-time

Start of patient care: May 2027

This is a chance to lead a brand-new, high-tech office on Centerline Dr with full clinical autonomy and strong practice support. You’ll get a guaranteed base with uncapped earning potential, advanced CE, mentorship from a large doctor network, and access to cutting-edge dental technology.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (home-based care in surrounding counties)

Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time, per diem, on-call)

This role is all about one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, light housekeeping, meals, and mobility so adults can stay safe and independent. BAYADA offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, 24/7 clinical support, PTO/benefits if eligible, and training even if you’re new to home care.

Employer: Pediatric Health Care Alliance

Location: Lutz & Wesley Chapel, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Weekdays plus rotating weekend mornings

Work with kids and families across two pediatric offices doing vitals, injections, immunizations, rooming, and triage support. They want experienced clinical MAs (1+ year, pediatrics preferred), offer on-the-job training, and provide benefits like 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and certification fee reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.