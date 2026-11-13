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Wesley Chapel
🏥 Wesley Chapel FL Healthcare: Multiple Local Patient Care Roles
7 days ago
Wesley Chapel’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from hospitals to home care to new dental offices. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.
Hospital Dialysis Registered Nurse
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, Wesley Chapel, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Dialysis experience required
This acute care RN role focuses on inpatient dialysis for patients with serious kidney conditions in ICU, CCU, ED, and other units. You’ll work in a fast-paced hospital setting, rotate between units/facilities, and get a full benefits package plus strong training and career growth support.
General Dentist – Wesley Chapel, Florida
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Wesley Grove Dental Care)
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Start of patient care: May 2027
This is a chance to lead a brand-new, high-tech office on Centerline Dr with full clinical autonomy and strong practice support. You’ll get a guaranteed base with uncapped earning potential, advanced CE, mentorship from a large doctor network, and access to cutting-edge dental technology.
Home Health Aide, Private Duty
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (home-based care in surrounding counties)
- Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time, per diem, on-call)
This role is all about one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, light housekeeping, meals, and mobility so adults can stay safe and independent. BAYADA offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, 24/7 clinical support, PTO/benefits if eligible, and training even if you’re new to home care.
Medical Assistant – Lutz/Wesley Chapel
- Employer: Pediatric Health Care Alliance
- Location: Lutz & Wesley Chapel, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Weekdays plus rotating weekend mornings
Work with kids and families across two pediatric offices doing vitals, injections, immunizations, rooming, and triage support. They want experienced clinical MAs (1+ year, pediatrics preferred), offer on-the-job training, and provide benefits like 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and certification fee reimbursement.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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