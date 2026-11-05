🛒 Wesley Chapel Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Wesley Chapel has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from car wash leads to spa and fashion retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clean Freak Car Wash (Store 2707304 / Circle K)

Clean Freak Car Wash (Store 2707304 / Circle K) Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (3259 Overpass Road)

(3259 Overpass Road) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Lead the car wash crew, help customers pick wash options, and keep the site clean and running smoothly. This role is outdoors, hands-on, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and a free employee wash membership.

Employer: Tillys

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (28163 Paseo Dr. #160)

(28163 Paseo Dr. #160) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole store, lead a team of associates and managers, and drive sales while keeping the vibe fun and customer-focused. Full-time perks include 401(k), comprehensive health benefits (medical, dental, life, vision with medical), store discounts, travel/attraction discounts, and sick/vacation time.

Employer: Essentials Day Spa Wesley Chapel LLC

Location: Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends, must be available any day/any time )

(evenings & weekends, ) Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see at a busy spa—greet clients, answer phones, handle POS payments, and help upsell services and products. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and is a good fit if you have 1+ year receptionist experience and like a calm, customer-focused setting.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.