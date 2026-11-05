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🛒 Wesley Chapel Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Wesley Chapel has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from car wash leads to spa and fashion retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Shift Supervisor Level 1 – Car Wash
- Employer: Clean Freak Car Wash (Store 2707304 / Circle K)
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (3259 Overpass Road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay plus commission (exact rate not listed)
Lead the car wash crew, help customers pick wash options, and keep the site clean and running smoothly. This role is outdoors, hands-on, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and a free employee wash membership.
Store Manager (Non-Exempt) – Fashion Retail
- Employer: Tillys
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL (28163 Paseo Dr. #160)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the whole store, lead a team of associates and managers, and drive sales while keeping the vibe fun and customer-focused. Full-time perks include 401(k), comprehensive health benefits (medical, dental, life, vision with medical), store discounts, travel/attraction discounts, and sick/vacation time.
Spa Receptionist (Evenings & Weekends)
- Employer: Essentials Day Spa Wesley Chapel LLC
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
- Type: Part-time (evenings & weekends, must be available any day/any time)
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour
Be the first smile guests see at a busy spa—greet clients, answer phones, handle POS payments, and help upsell services and products. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and is a good fit if you have 1+ year receptionist experience and like a calm, customer-focused setting.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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