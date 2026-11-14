Weslaco’s food scene is growing fast, and this new Sam’s Club is bringing fresh jobs with solid pay and benefits. If you like working with food and people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Weslaco, TX (new club at 1221 E. 10th St., primary site 417 N FM 1015)

(new club at 1221 E. 10th St., primary site 417 N FM 1015) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour (+ possible shift premiums)

Help launch the brand‑new Sam’s Club Weslaco bakery from day one. You’ll bake breads and pastries, wrap and label items, keep the area clean, and help members with orders in a fast‑paced, team‑focused setting. Includes access to health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and company‑paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 417 N FM 1015, Weslaco, TX 78596

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

Use your cake decorating skills to design custom cakes and bakery items while keeping quality and food safety on point. This role plans bakery production, decorates for holidays and events, and works with digital tools for orders and inventory. Requires 6+ months in a fresh production area and offers strong benefits, bonuses, and paid education.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the new club is still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.