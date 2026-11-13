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Weslaco
Mayor launches weekly Weslaco recap series
10 days ago
Mayor Adrian Gonzalez is starting a weekly Weslaco Weekly Wrap to share a short recap of city projects, partnerships, and community events from around Weslaco. Residents are invited to watch each week to stay updated on what their city government is doing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Weslaco - Government
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