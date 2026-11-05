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Weslaco

ASL learning offered at Weslaco public library

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxANx_1GpyIOiX00

South Texas College’s American Sign Language (ASL) program is offering chances for the community to learn and practice ASL at the Mayor Joe V. Sanchez Public Library in Weslaco. STC students and local residents are meeting there to share knowledge, learn from one another, and build a more inclusive, connected community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Weslaco - Government

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