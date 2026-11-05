🎓 Weslaco, TX Education Jobs: Multiple Instructor & Advisor Roles

Weslaco’s education scene is busy right now, with new training programs and college support roles opening up. If you like helping students learn real-world skills, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Not listed (training provider; guidance from South Texas Initiatives )

Not listed (training provider; guidance from ) Location: Weslaco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead both classroom and hands-on electrical training and help students get ready for careers in the electrical trade. You’ll teach NEC-based curriculum, mentor students, track progress, and must hold the required electrical licenses/certifications.

Employer: South Texas College

Location: Weslaco, TX (Dual Credit Pathways – East Region)

(Dual Credit Pathways – East Region) Type: Full-time

Minimum Compensation: $48,233/year

Desired Start Date: December 1, 2026

Posting Close Date: November 18, 2026, 11:59 pm

Support high school students taking college classes by helping with course selection, degree planning, transfer info, and financial aid basics. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s degree, advising or student services experience, and enjoy working with schools across the region.

Employer: Not listed (instructor guidance from South Texas Initiatives )

Not listed (instructor guidance from ) Location: Weslaco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach construction skills that lead straight to jobs in the trades. You’ll run well-prepared classes, give hands-on training, and support student success; construction background and proper licenses/certifications are required.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Weslaco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep an electrical lab running smoothly by setting up equipment, supporting students during labs, and maintaining a safe, clean workspace. This is a good fit if you’re interested in electrical technology and want hands-on experience in an educational setting. Candidates must email their resume to schedule an interview (see posting for details).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Weslaco, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach approved HVAC curriculum and help students learn through lectures and hands-on demos. You’ll also help update training materials, support energy efficiency programs, and must be a certified HVAC technician with on-the-job experience and the appropriate licenses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.