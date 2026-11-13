🏛️ The Borough of Wernersville Planning Commission will meet on November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

The meeting will start with the usual formalities: a call to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a vote to approve the minutes from the August 19, 2026 Planning Commission meeting.

There will be a public comment period, where residents can speak on planning or zoning issues. The main item on the agenda is a zoning ordinance amendment review. This review will focus on Lower Heidelberg zoning map amendments, so anyone interested in how zoning maps may change in that area may want to listen in or offer comments.

After that, the Commission has time set aside for old business (unfinished items from past meetings) and new business (fresh topics that may be introduced).

If needed, the next Planning Commission meeting is planned for December 16, 2026. The meeting will end with a formal adjournment.

Residents are welcome to attend, hear the discussion, and use the public comment time to share their views on the zoning changes or other planning matters within the Borough of Wernersville.