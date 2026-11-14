🏥 Wentzville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Wentzville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home care and behavioral health. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Wentzville, MO (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)

Pay: $60–$76/hour + bonus eligibility

Application window: Open until 01/12/2027

This role puts you at the center of patient care in a busy CVS store—dispensing meds, counseling patients, giving vaccines, and helping lead the pharmacy team. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Applied Behavior Services

Location: Wentzville, MO (Therapeutic Education Center)

Type: Full-time or part-time (hybrid)

Full-time or part-time (hybrid) Pay: From $75,000/year (prorated for PLBA)

You’ll work mostly on-site with a team supporting kids with autism in a structured center setting—no evening driving between homes. Role includes FBAs, BIPs, staff mentoring, and parent training, plus a 40-hour guaranteed work week, one remote planning day, and strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, CEUs).

Employer: Applied Behavior Services

Location: Hybrid remote – Wentzville, MO (school districts incl. Wentzville & Troy)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: From $75,000–$75,500/year (lower starting for PLBA)

Ideal if you like working in schools and want flexibility. You’ll consult with districts, run FBAs, write behavior plans, coach teachers, attend IEP meetings, and supervise RBTs. Offers flexible schedule options, semi-annual performance bonuses, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits with 401(k) match and free CEUs.

Employer: Senior Helpers of Foristell

Location: Wentzville, MO and nearby areas (O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Warrenton, Foristell)

and nearby areas (O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Warrenton, Foristell) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour

Help local seniors—especially Veterans—stay safe and independent at home with personal care, companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and errands. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, and a path to grow in home care; prior experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: SSM Health – St. Joseph Hospital, Wentzville

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (3x12s, 7:00am–7:30pm)

This hospital-based CNA role is hands-on: vitals, ADLs, specimen collection, charting, and helping RNs on a fast-paced unit. Requires Missouri CNA and AHA BLS. SSM offers a broad benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, retirement plans, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Wentzville tends to stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.