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Wentzville
🏥 Wentzville Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
2 days ago
Wentzville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home care and behavioral health. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Wentzville, MO (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60–$76/hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window: Open until 01/12/2027
This role puts you at the center of patient care in a busy CVS store—dispensing meds, counseling patients, giving vaccines, and helping lead the pharmacy team. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Center-Based
- Employer: Applied Behavior Services
- Location: Wentzville, MO (Therapeutic Education Center)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (hybrid)
- Pay: From $75,000/year (prorated for PLBA)
You’ll work mostly on-site with a team supporting kids with autism in a structured center setting—no evening driving between homes. Role includes FBAs, BIPs, staff mentoring, and parent training, plus a 40-hour guaranteed work week, one remote planning day, and strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, CEUs).
BCBA / PLBA – School Consultation
- Employer: Applied Behavior Services
- Location: Hybrid remote – Wentzville, MO (school districts incl. Wentzville & Troy)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: From $75,000–$75,500/year (lower starting for PLBA)
Ideal if you like working in schools and want flexibility. You’ll consult with districts, run FBAs, write behavior plans, coach teachers, attend IEP meetings, and supervise RBTs. Offers flexible schedule options, semi-annual performance bonuses, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits with 401(k) match and free CEUs.
Caregiver – In-Home Senior Care (Veterans Focus)
- Employer: Senior Helpers of Foristell
- Location: Wentzville, MO and nearby areas (O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Warrenton, Foristell)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Help local seniors—especially Veterans—stay safe and independent at home with personal care, companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and errands. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, and a path to grow in home care; prior experience is a plus but not required.
Clinical Partner / Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: SSM Health – St. Joseph Hospital, Wentzville
- Location: Wentzville, MO
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (3x12s, 7:00am–7:30pm)
This hospital-based CNA role is hands-on: vitals, ADLs, specimen collection, charting, and helping RNs on a fast-paced unit. Requires Missouri CNA and AHA BLS. SSM offers a broad benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, retirement plans, and wellness perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Wentzville tends to stay active.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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