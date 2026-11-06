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🚌 Wentzville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wentzville has some solid transportation roles right now, from school routes to package support and shop work. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and a big seasonal option.
Driver Helper (Seasonal)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Wentzville, MO
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active outdoors in your own community. Flexible day-to-day schedule (Mon–Sat, including holidays), no driving required, and no experience needed.
Experienced Diesel Mechanic Technician
- Employer: Rapid Response, Inc.
- Location: Wentzville, MO (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly, based on experience (overtime after 40 hours)
Hands-on diesel role with engine work, diagnostics, PMs, and some mobile service truck rotation. Family-owned company with weekly pay and full benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, life, PTO) plus bonus pay opportunities.
Bus Driver (5 Hours Per Day)
- Employer: Wentzville School District
- Location: Wentzville, MO
- Type: Part-time school-year role (listed as internship)
- Pay: $22.61–$29.50/hour, 5 hours/day, 185.5 days/year
Drive school bus routes with paid training and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, PEERS retirement, paid personal and sick days). Great fit if you want steady daytime hours and school-year schedules.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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