🏥 Wentzville, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wentzville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to crisis care and retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Alliance Physical Therapy Partners (Excel Sports and Physical Therapy)

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners (Excel Sports and Physical Therapy) Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinician-led outpatient PT clinic focused on patient-first, relationship-based care. Offers structured mentorship, unlimited CEU budget with MedBridge, realistic caseloads, and a clinical leadership pathway. New grads and experienced PTs are welcome.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced urgent care role supporting providers with vitals, point-of-care testing, rooming, and front-desk tasks like registration and copays. Great fit if you like variety, patient contact, and working in a team-focused, walk-in clinic setting.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Part-time (overnights, 7p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role at a Behavioral Health Crisis Center, supporting individuals in acute crisis with safety checks, daily needs, and a calm, caring presence. Good entry point into behavioral health with training, mentorship, and growth potential in a large nonprofit network.

Employer: Applied Behavior Services

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time or Internship, M–F 9:00–3:15

Salary: $18.00–$30.00/hour

Daytime-only ABA role at a therapeutic education center, doing 1:1 and group therapy with children using behavior plans and teaching programs. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid fieldwork/practicum for those working toward behavior credentials.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05–$90.55/hour

Lead the pharmacy in a busy retail setting: verify and dispense meds, give immunizations, manage staff, workflow, and financials. Ideal for a licensed pharmacist ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role with a national brand.

Employer: Esse Health

Location: Wentzville, MO (1078 Wentzville Parkway)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient primary care lab role with no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll draw blood, process specimens, help with vitals and intake, and work in a physician-led group that offers strong benefits, PTO, and a focus on work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or upcoming openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.