🛒 Wentzville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wentzville’s retail scene is busy right now—big box, thrift, auto parts, and merchandising are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with plants, outdoor projects, and lawn & garden gear, often working in outside conditions. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on doors, windows, and trim while helping customers plan projects and find the right materials. Includes benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and trade-skill training.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide shoppers on carpet, tile, vinyl, and more, from style choices to basic project needs. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers solve plumbing problems and pick out fixtures and parts. Good fit if you like learning technical products; includes benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and trade-focused training.

Employer: MERS / Goodwill

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Pay: $15.50/hour + bonus potential up to $250/month

Front-of-store role running the register, helping shoppers, and keeping the store tidy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans (403(b)/401(a)), PTO, paid holidays, employee discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person for customers needing auto parts, both retail and wholesale. Good for someone who likes cars and problem-solving, with a clear growth path inside the store and strong customer-facing experience.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Location: Wentzville, MO (travel to area stores)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set up displays, and handle special projects during busy times. Offers flexible hours, PTO, 401(k), and access to health and supplemental insurance for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby, and roles can change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.