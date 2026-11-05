💰 Wentzville Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Wentzville has a few solid accounting and finance roles open right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to plant finance and retail inventory. Good mix of office work and field work, all with well-known employers.

Employer: CFH Procurement Inc

CFH Procurement Inc Location: Wentzville, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $55,000 per year

Category fit: Bookkeeping, inventory accounting, QuickBooks

Lead the day-to-day books for an industrial sourcing company, with a big focus on inventory costing and landed costs for international shipments. You’ll live in QuickBooks Enterprise, handle A/P and A/R, prep weekly financial reports, and build audit-ready documentation, while ownership handles the actual banking.

Employer: Lear Corporation

Location: Wentzville, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category fit: Plant accounting, accounts payable, financial reporting

Support a major manufacturing plant by tracking and analyzing purchase orders and invoices, handling A/P, and helping with month-end close, journal entries, and reconciliations. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in a related field or 1–2 years of accounting experience, solid Excel skills, and want exposure to US GAAP and SOX compliance.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Wentzville, MO (travel to area stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$16 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Category fit: Retail inventory, cash audits, field work

Travel between stores to count merchandise and cash, check prices and dates, verify lottery, money orders, bank deposits, and fuel inventory, and make sure stores follow financial procedures. Great if you have 1+ year of inventory or retail experience, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.