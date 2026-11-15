Wentworth has a solid seasonal hiring wave right now, especially in delivery support. Good option if you want extra income and don’t mind staying active outdoors.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Wentworth, SD

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages to homes and businesses. This is a very active outdoor role with flexible day-to-day scheduling, working Monday–Saturday during busy periods.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Wentworth, SD

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Similar helper role, but listed as part-time, so it may fit better if you’re juggling school, another job, or family time. You’ll meet the driver at a local pick-up spot, stay moving all shift, and no prior experience is needed.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix for the busy season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.