📅 Wenham Finance Committee: Land Use & FY2028 Budget Meeting

📅 The Wenham Finance & Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM. The meeting is Zoom-only. You can join using Meeting ID 826 4250 9348 and passcode 642309 (the full link is in the official posting).

The meeting will start with a call to order and public comment, where residents can speak.

Next, the Committee will hear Land Use updates on several projects:

Iron Rail

A possible Community Center

The DPW (Public Works) Building

3A

The town’s Master Plan/Economic Revitalization work

They will then talk about the FY2028 budget season, including:

How the town and schools budgets are looking

and budgets are looking FY28 capital requests (bigger, one-time spending items)

(bigger, one-time spending items) Ways to reduce the financial burden on residents

Possible new revenue sources

Long-range planning for the town’s finances

The agenda ends with other new business not reasonably anticipated by the chair and then adjournment.

Residents can listen in to hear about future projects and budget plans and may offer comments during the public comment portion.