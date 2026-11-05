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Wake County
Wake students showcase art at N.C. State Fair
5 days ago
Student artists from Wake County Public School System had their artwork on display at the N.C. State Fair this year, sharing colorful and creative pieces for visitors to enjoy. The school system congratulates all students whose work was selected to be featured at the fair.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wake County Public School System
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