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Wendell

Wendell Board of Commissioners meets Nov. 9

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B5gY_1GlwHAOs00

The Wendell Town Board of Commissioners will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Residents can attend in person at Town Hall, 409 Landing View Drive, Wendell, NC 27591, or watch online on Facebook or YouTube. The meeting agenda is available at townofwendellnc.gov/agendas, and the meeting can be viewed at youtube.com/@TownOfWendellNC or facebook.com/townofwendell.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Wendell

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