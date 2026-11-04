Wendell Board of Commissioners meets Nov. 9

The Wendell Town Board of Commissioners will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Residents can attend in person at Town Hall, 409 Landing View Drive, Wendell, NC 27591, or watch online on Facebook or YouTube. The meeting agenda is available at townofwendellnc.gov/agendas, and the meeting can be viewed at youtube.com/@TownOfWendellNC or facebook.com/townofwendell.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Wendell