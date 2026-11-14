🍽️ Wenatchee Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Wenatchee’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of hotel, senior living, and healthcare dining roles.

Employer: My Place Hotels

My Place Hotels Location: Wenatchee, WA

Type: Part-time (weekend morning availability required)

(weekend morning availability required) Pay: Not listed

Clean guest rooms, help with laundry, and keep public areas tidy at an extended-stay hotel. Great if you like staying busy, have an eye for detail, and can reliably work weekend mornings.

Employer: Not listed (senior living community)

Not listed (senior living community) Location: Wenatchee, WA

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training

Serve meals to seniors, reset and clean the dining room, and help with light food prep. Food service experience is a plus but not required; you’ll need a food handler’s permit and to be comfortable on your feet.

Employer: Comfort Suites

Location: Wenatchee, WA (98801)

Type: Not listed (in-person, day and night shifts)

Not listed (in-person, day and night shifts) Pay: $17.25 – $18.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, free parking, PTO, referral program

Be the first friendly face guests see, handling check-in/out, phones, and guest questions. Good fit if you have hotel/front desk experience, can work flexible hours (including nights/weekends/holidays), and like a fast-paced front-of-house role.

Employer: Regency Wenatchee Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Regency Pacific)

(Regency Pacific) Location: Wenatchee, WA

Type: Full-time, temporary (32 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid life insurance, 401(k), employee discounts, EAP

Help prepare and plate food for residents, keep condiment and beverage stations stocked, and wash/sanitize dishes in a state-of-the-art care facility. Great if you enjoy serving seniors, can lift up to 40 lbs, and can get a Food Handler’s card.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.